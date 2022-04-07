Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)
Share:
Published Thursday, April 7, 2022 6:47AM EDT
A cyclist has possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers responded to reports of a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:45 p.m.
Police say the cyclist was transported to a trauma centre with potential life-threatening injuries.
The driver did not stay at the scene, police say.
There are road closures in the area for the investigation.