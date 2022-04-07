A cyclist has possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers responded to reports of a cyclist who was hit by a vehicle in the area of Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:45 p.m.

Police say the cyclist was transported to a trauma centre with potential life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not stay at the scene, police say.

There are road closures in the area for the investigation.