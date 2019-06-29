

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with five separate sexual assaults along Yonge Street on Friday morning and police say that investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Police received multiple calls for sexual assaults on Yonge Street from College Street to Dundas Street between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday.

It is alleged that a man on a bicycle approached five different women who were walking along the street separately and sexually assaulted each of them.

Anthony Wilson, 33, of Toronto, was arrested and is facing five counts of sexual assault.

Police say that their investigation into the incidents is ongoing.