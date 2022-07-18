A cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.

The cyclist, who was on the Gardiner near Islington Avenue, stopped a motorist heading westbound, opened the door, pulled the driver – a 70-year-old woman – out of their seat and stole the car, Toronto police told CTV News Toronto.

Soon after, the car collided with another vehicle on the Gardiner approaching Park Lawn Road. The suspect then exited the stolen car and ran.

Officers say they chased the suspect on foot and caught up to her, leading to a violent confrontation and a subsequent arrest.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a police officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The 70-year-old woman was assisted by other drivers.

Andrea Moss, 28, has been charged with robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance and assault with intent to resist arrest. The charges have not been proven in court.

The Gardiner’s Park Lawn ramp was closed earlier in the day but has since re-opened.