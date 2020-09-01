Peel police are investigating after they say a young male cyclist was struck and killed by a transport truck in Mississauga this morning.

The cyclist was hit near Dixie and Blundell roads at around 10:45 a.m.

Paramedics, firefighters, and police all responded to the scene and despite life-saving efforts, the cyclist was pronounced dead a short time later.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, Const. Sarah Patten said investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision but confirmed that the driver of the transport truck is cooperating with the investigation.

The Major Collision Bureau and Forensic Identification Services are attending the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released but Patten confirmed that he is believed to be under the age of 18.

"We do have investigators currently trying to notify next-of-kin," Patten said.

Dixie Road is closed in both directions between The Queensway and Dundas Street for the investigation.

"Unfortunately we won't know how many hours. These investigations are all different and can all take different amounts of time," Patten added.

"We are asking the community please be patient while we conduct our investigation."