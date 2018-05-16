

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Leslieville this morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The collision occurred near Jones Avenue and Dundas Street shortly after 8 a.m.

Police said the cyclist and a truck were both heading westbound on Dundas Street when the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn and struck the cyclist.

The victim, who paramedics said is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, investigators said.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Sgt. Thomas Reimer said it is too early to determine who may have been at fault in the collision.

“There is a lot to these kinds of investigations,” Reimer said.

“A collision reconstruction team has taken over the investigation. They are going to do their measurements, photograph the scene, and determine, to the best of their ability, what happened. We have a commercial motor-vehicle team on scene to inspect the truck. Everyone will do their part and we’ll put it all together.”

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to contact police.

The age and name of the victim have not yet been released as police have not yet notified next-of-kin.

The intersection of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street is expected to be closed for the rest of the morning for the police investigation.