Cyclist struck by vehicle in Brampton transported to hospital
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 1:46PM EST
Peel police say a male cyclist struck by a vehicle in Brampton has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred near Central Park Drive and Clark Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., police said in a tweet.
Investigators have not provided any information on the severity of the man's injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police say.
Officers are urging drivers to avoid the area.