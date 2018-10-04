

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female cyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Leslieville on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Dundas Street East and Logan Avenue at around 7 a.m.

The victim, who paramedics say is in her 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run with severe head injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

"The vehicle that struck the female was the person that called (police)," Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told CP24.

Long said it is unclear exactly what led to the collision but members of the Traffic Services unit are investigating.

He confirmed that there was a report that the cyclist was in a bike lane at the time of the collision.

The eastbound lanes of Dundas Street have been shut down and all traffic is being diverted south or north on Logan Avenue.

The westbound lanes of Dundas Street have been closed at Carlaw.