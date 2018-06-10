

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Little Portugal on Saturday is the city’s latest homicide victim, Toronto police have confirmed.

The incident occurred in a parking lot behind a school in the area of Frankish and Sheridan avenues, near Dundas and Dufferin streets at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the cyclist was hit by a vehicle and subsequently assaulted by an unknown group of suspects, who later abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene of foot.

While paramedics told CP24 Saturday that the victim may have sustained a gunshot wound to his chest police would not confirm the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Forensic identification officers were on the scene on Saturday, as well as officers from Traffic Services.

Homicide detectives were also called to the scene on Saturday but the incident wasn’t officially ruled a homicide until Sunday morning.