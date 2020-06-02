CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Cyclist struck by vehicle in Markham suffers critical injuries
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 9:19AM EDT
A cyclist struck by a vehicle in Markham has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the incident occurred near Woodbine Avenue and 19th Avenue shortly after 9 a.m.
Paramedics have transported the victim to hospital for treatment.
The investigation into the incident is underway and the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police confirm.