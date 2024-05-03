Cyclist struck by vehicle in Mississauga suffers critical injuries
Peel Paramedics ambulance is seen in this file picture. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)
A cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mississauga Road and Indian Road.
Police said the victim was transported to hospital with critical injuries. The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Mississauga Road is currently closed between Indian and Kane roads for the police investigation.