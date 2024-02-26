Toronto police say a cyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening and sustained serious injuries.

The cyclist, who police say is a man in his 50s, was hit at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue is closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road as police investigate.