Cyclist suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
Published Saturday, May 14, 2022 8:42AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 14, 2022 10:37AM EDT
A cyclist has life-altering injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto Saturday morning, police say.
At around 7:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West and Jameson Avenue.
Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, went off the road and hit a cyclist.
The cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition and sustained life-altering injuries, police say.
The driver remained at the scene and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police is asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.