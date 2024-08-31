A cyclist has been injured in a hit-and-run collision in the east end, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police say the driver of a vehicle hit a person riding a bicycle, resulting in the cyclist falling under the bus.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported one person to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene, police say. No description of the vehicle has been released.