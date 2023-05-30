Cyclist transported to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Toronto’s east end
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2023 2:58PM EDT
A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision near the intersection of Finch Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.
Police say they received the call for a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist just before 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver remained on scene while the cyclist was brought to hospital via emergency run. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening in nature.
No further information on the victim’s condition is available at this time.