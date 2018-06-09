

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist is without vital signs after an apparent hit-and-run in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood.

Police say that the cyclist was hit by a vehicle near Frankish and Sheridan avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

Following the collision, three males were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say that all three males were wearing dark-coloured sweatshirts and sweatpants.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.