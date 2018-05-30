

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The father of a three-year-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive in a hot car in Burlington last week has been charged.

On May 23 at 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Crossroads Centre at 1295 North Service Road in Burlington by a “hysterical male” who told dispatchers a toddler was not breathing.

The boy had been removed from a vehicle and car seat by the time emergency crews arrived at the scene.

Paramedics attempted to revive the boy at the scene but were not successful.

He was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the boy died from hypothermia brought on by prolonged exposure to high heat.

The temperature in Burlington that day was more than 26 C.

Investigators then towed the vehicle the boy was pulled from, a Ford Escape SUV, to a police lot for inspection.

The boy’s father – identified by police on Wednesday as 37-year-old Shaun Pennell – was arrested and charged.

He faces one count of criminal negligence causing death and one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear and is next scheduled to appear in court in Milton on June 27.