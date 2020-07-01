

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire at an Annex home spread to two other neighbouring properties on Wednesday morning, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Toronto Fire says that crews were dispatched to the residence on Major Street near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

Once they arrived on scene, they were greeted by heavy smoke and immediately began aerial operations to fight the fire.

They say that at one point the flames went through the roof of the home and were also coming through the back wall.

Crews did work to prevent the fire from spreading but there was some damage caused to two neighbouring homes.

The blaze was knocked down by 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported but Toronto Fire say that they believe the blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in damage

The Office of the Ontario Marshal has been notified and will be attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this point.