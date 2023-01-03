Danforth Avenue from Jones to Dewhurst reopens after being closed overnight due to gas leak
A portion of the Danforth in Greektown has been shut down due to a gas leak.
A portion of the Danforth in Greektown has reopened after being shut down overnight due to a gas leak.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
Danforth Avenue from Dewhurst Boulevard to Jones Avenue reopened shortly after 7 a.m. once crews from Enbridge Gas capped the leak.