Danforth Avenue from Jones to Dewhurst will be off limits Tuesday due to overnight gas leak
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2023 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2023 7:56AM EST
A portion of the Danforth in Greektown is shut down due to an overnight due to a gas leak.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
Danforth Avenue from Dewhurst Boulevard to Jones Avenue remains off limits as crews from Enbridge Gas work to cap the leak.
Motorist are being advised to expect delays and asked to consider alternate routes.