Danforth Avenue from Jones to Donlands will be off limits Tuesday due to overnight gas leak
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2023 7:01AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 3, 2023 10:02AM EST
A portion of the Danforth in Greektown is shut down due to an overnight due to a gas leak.
The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
Danforth Avenue from Donlands to Jones avenues remains off limits as crews from Enbridge Gas work to cap the leak.
Motorist are being advised to expect delays and asked to consider alternate routes.