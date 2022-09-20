A portion of Danforth Road in Scarborough was off limits for a few hours on Tuesday as a large slab of concrete hanging off a high-rise building threatened to come crashing down.

Toronto police were called to a residence in the area of Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place shortly after 10:30 a.m. today.

Firefighters also rushed to the scene.

Speaking with CP24, Toronto fire Platoon Chief Chris Rowland said a piece of non-structural concrete fascia located near a window on the building’s top floor came loose.

He said the dangling concrete measured roughly one foot by six inches and was about an inch thick.

Residents in units near the dangling concrete were being advised to stay away from windows and were warned that they might need to evacuate.

The errand chunk of concrete, however, was safely removed at around 1 p.m. and roads in the area were reopened.