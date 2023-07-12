Dashcam video released by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shows the moment a driver slammed into the vehicle ahead of him while seemingly distracted by his cellphone on a GTA highway late last month.

The video shows the driver of what appears to be a black Cadillac with one hand on the wheel, and the other holding a cellphone which he appeared to be looking at before he slammed into a Volkswagen directly in front of him as traffic began to slow down.

“The phone comes flying out and they come to a rest,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said while narrating the video on Twitter.

“This forces the vehicle forward, which he was actually slowing down and stopping for because of congestion. Please pay attention and keep your eyes on the road.”

The collision happened at 5:30 p.m. on June 30 on a major highway in or near Mississauga. No injuries were reported.

OPP say that charges are pending for the driver of the Cadillac; a 19-year-old from Mississauga.