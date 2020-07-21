CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
David Byrne's "American Utopia" shot by Spike Lee to open Toronto film festival
This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows David Byrne, foreground centre, during the Broadway opening night curtain call of "David Byrne's American Utopia" in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:28AM EDT
TORONTO - Spike Lee's filmed version of musician David Byrne's Broadway show “American Utopia” will help kick off this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
The documentary concert feature will be the opening night presentation for the festival on Sept. 10.
This year's TIFF is billed as a mix of in-person and online events to reduce crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“American Utopia” is also the name of the 2018 album by Byrne, who is a founding member of the band Talking Heads.
Lee filmed the British-American artist and 11 other musicians in a concert that ran in New York from last October to February.
Jacquelene Acevedo of Toronto was among the performers in the show, which also included Talking Heads hits “Burning Down the House” and “Once in a Lifetime.”