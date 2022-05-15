David Milgaard, imprisoned on wrongful conviction, dead at 69
David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder, is photographed after a press conference held by Innocence Canada in Toronto on October 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
David Milgaard, the victim of one of Canada's most notorious miscarriages of justice, has died.
He was 69.
James Lockyer, a Toronto-based lawyer who worked closely on the case and helped found the organization Innocence Canada, confirmed the death after speaking with Milgaard's sister on Sunday.
Lockyer says Milgaard's death is devastating for the family.
Milgaard was only 16 when he was charged in the murder of Saskatoon nursing aide Gail Miller.
He went on to spend 23 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.
More to come.