

The Canadian Press





The first group of winners at the 2023 East Coast Music Awards have been announced.

Singer-songwriter David Myles, who had four nominations, won album of the year and solo recording of the year for "It's Only A Little Loneliness."

Adam Baldwin's "Lighthouse in Little Lorraine" was recognized as song of the year.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Kellie Loder was named songwriter of the year as well as fans' choice entertainer of the year.

St. John's duo Fortunate Ones won folk recording of the year for "That Was You and Me."

The Trews of Antigonish, N.S., took home rock recording of the year for "Wanderer," while Juno Award winners The East Pointers won group recording of the year with "House of Dreams."

The East Pointers led the pack with six nominations along with rapper Classified, whose name wasn't called Thursday night but is up for more awards this weekend.

Other winners of the night included Zamani Folade as African Canadian artist of the year; Natalie MacMaster for director's special achievement; Lisa LeBlanc's "Chiac Disco" for francophone recording; Nicole Ariana's “Master of Denial” for fan's choice video; Jah’Mila's "Roots Girl" for global music recording; Morgan Toney as Indigenous artist of the year; and City Natives' "The People of the Dawn" for rap/hip-hop recording.

The year's ECMA festival is scheduled to run until Sunday, when the remaining awards are set to be presented.

The ECMAs have also announced that the 2024 edition of the festival will be held in Charlottetown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.