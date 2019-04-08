

LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques has completed his first ever spacewalk.

Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain accomplished the feat in six hours, 29 minutes, with no apparent issues.

Saint-Jacques, 49, joins an exclusive group of astronauts by becoming just the fourth Canadian to complete such a mission and the first from the country to do so since 2007.

He and McClain officially began their spacewalk shortly after 7:30 a.m. EDT according to the U.S. space agency -- about half-an-hour ahead of schedule.

Their tasks included relocating a battery adaptor plate, upgrading the station's wireless communication system and connecting jumper cables along the midpoint of the station's main truss to give Canadarm2 an alternative power source.

Saint-Jacques arrived at the space station with McClain and Oleg Kononenko of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos on Dec. 3. He is scheduled to return to Earth in June.

