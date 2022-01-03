

MONTREAL -- One of the largest Quebec daycare unions is condemning the province's latest measure shortening the recommended isolation periods for asymptomatic staff and kids who have contact with positive cases of COVID-19.

The Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance du Quebec, which represents 3,200 members, is asking the government to suspend the recommendation.

The news comes as Montreal public health announced it is putting off the measure for now.

Jean-Nicolas Aube, a spokesperson for one of Montreal's public health authorities, says they are in talks with the government regarding the situation.

Quebec had recommended on Dec. 30 that daycare employees and children who were in contact with a COVID-19 positive case not be required to get a test, if they were asymptomatic.

The government also says employees and children can continue to attend daycares, with some exceptions such as if a member of their household has tested positive for COVID-19.

