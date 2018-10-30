

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A daylight Brampton shooting has left a male victim fighting for his life inside a trauma centre.

On Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Flowertown Avenue and Major William Sharpe Drive for reports of shots fired nearby.

Peel paramedics said a male victim was taken from the scene to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.