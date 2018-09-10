

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is dead following a daylight shooting in Clarington on Monday.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Hampton community in the area of Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6 for reports of shots fired nearby.

Subsequently two schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure; MJ Hobbs Senior Public School and Hampton Junior Public School.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and said they do not believe this was a random attack.

Officers said they are searching for two black male suspects in connection with this case but did not provide any further descriptions.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5319/5316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).