

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead following a daylight shooting in Clarington on Monday.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Hampton community in the area of Old Scugog Road and Concession Road 6 for reports of shots fired nearby.

Subsequently two schools in the area were placed under a hold and secure; MJ Hobbs Senior Public School and Hampton Junior Public School.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.