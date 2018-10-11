

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a daylight shooting in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Thursday.

At around 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Tavistock Road and Keele Street.

Officers said a male victim was located at the scene with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It’s a residential area and the male was found in front, I believe, of one of the houses in that area without any vital signs,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24.

A grey vehicle with two male suspects inside was seen fleeing the area after the gunshots rang out, police said.

Roads have been blocked off as an investigation is conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.