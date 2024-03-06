Daylight shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a daylight shooting in Hamilton on March 6. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2024 1:34PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2024 2:19PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
It happened in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South.
Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.