A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after a shooting in Hamilton Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of King Street West and MacNab Street South at around 1 p.m.

Hamilton police said officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Meanwhile, the suspects were seen fleeing the area in an unknown direction. No descriptions have been released. it is also unclear how many suspects are being sought.

Const. Indy Bharaj told reporters that investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

He said multiple witnesses had been identified and provided statements to the police. Bharaj added that officers had been canvassing the area for video.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time or have video evidence to contact them at 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com/.