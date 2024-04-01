One person has been injured following a shooting in Midtown Toronto on Monday morning.

Police say they received a report of gunshots in a residential area near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road around 8:08 a.m.

One person has been transported to hospital with injuries, police say. Paramedics say the adult sustained serious injuries.

A suspect was reported to have been seen fleeing the area in a blue SUV.

Few other details have been released thus far.