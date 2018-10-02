

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A daylight shooting in Mississauga has left a male victim dead.

The incident took place at a residence in the area of Brandon Gate and Goreway drives on Tuesday at around 6 p.m.

The male victim, who police say is in his 30s, was transported to a hospital in Rexdale. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Toronto police.

Toronto police said they are investigating the deadly shooting in conjunction with Peel Regional Police.

“While we were en route and trying to figure out if this had actually happened, Toronto police were also investigating where a person had been brought to their local hospital with gunshot wounds,” Const. Mark Fischer told reporters at the scene. “Once we arrived on scene, we quickly determined it was one and the same event and we started the investigation.”

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area of the shooting as an investigation is conducted.