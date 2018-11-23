

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A daylight shooting in Mississauga has sent a 23-year-old woman to a trauma centre in critical condition.

At around 2 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive for reports of shots fired nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics transported the woman to hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.

Investigators initially said they were searching for a suspect described as a six-foot black man who was wearing a dark green jacket at the time.

About two hours later, police said a male was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

“They are being held for further investigation,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene. “I don’t have any information as to whether or not this is the individual responsible but that’s something that our criminal investigations bureau will be looking into.”

A number of surrounding schools were placed under hold-and-secures but those have since been lifted.

Mooken added police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“We are asking for witnesses to contact our investigators if they have any information about what happened so we can piece together what exactly happened,” Mooken said.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.