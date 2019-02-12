

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A daylight shooting in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood has left a male victim dead.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Galloway Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Officers said the male victim was rushed to hospital from the scene via emergency run without vital signs. He was pronounced dead a short time later, investigators confirmed.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate the incident.

A black male suspect was seen fleeing the area northbound, according to police. Authorities said he was carrying a backpack and was wearing a black toque with a black jacket, black track pants with white stripes and boots.

He is believed to be armed, according to officers.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.