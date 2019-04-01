

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a daylight shooting near Lawrence Heights that left one male injured.

Police say staff at a gas station in the neighbourhood called to notify police about the shooting at around 1:45 p.m.

One male victim was located in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Shell casings were found near Bloomsfield Drive and Dane Avenue.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.