Daylight shooting near Lawrence Heights leaves 1 male injured
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 2:18PM EDT
Police are investigating a daylight shooting near Lawrence Heights that left one male injured.
Police say staff at a gas station in the neighbourhood called to notify police about the shooting at around 1:45 p.m.
One male victim was located in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Dufferin Street. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
Shell casings were found near Bloomsfield Drive and Dane Avenue.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.