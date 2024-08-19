

The Canadian Press





The people of Jasper are making progress on getting back to normal after being allowed back to their town, cleaning their homes, re-uniting with neighbours and seeking insurance information.

Friday was the first day residents were allowed back after a wildfire forced the evacuation of the entire community, which eventually lost close to one third of its structures in the blaze.

Over the weekend, Parks Canada announced the status of the Jasper Wildfire Complex had changed from out-of-control to being held, and an evacuation alert that advised returning residents to be ready to flee again on an hour's notice was dropped.

Parks Canada and municipal officials will provide updates at a news conference later today in nearby Hinton, and afterwards media are expected to get their first chance to visit Jasper.

The town says that on the first day of re-entry, more than 500 people visited the support centre at Commemoration Park, 350 people visited the insurance tent, 120 appliances were picked and ATCO Gas completed 335 service re-lights.

Jasper National Park remains closed, although Parks Canada said Sunday that Miette Hot Springs, a popular feature inside the park, had reopened to the public. Jasper residents can access it for free.

"Even amidst the profound grief and staggering loss experienced by so many, the community's familiar pulse is unmistakable. Neighbours and friends, who had been apart for weeks, are reuniting with heartfelt embraces and teary smiles," a post on the town's Facebook page said on Saturday.

"Even in the darkest times, the pulse of community -- rooted in empathy and solidarity -- will create the conditions for healing."

An estimated $283 million in property value was wiped out in the town.

Parks Canada noted over the weekend that bears have been spotted in Jasper. The agency noted at least two females with two cubs each are searching for food, and if residents spot them they should report them to Parks Canada Dispatch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.