The city's top doctor is urging residents to follow public health measures to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 as the number of COVID-19 patients in Toronto hospitals is the highest it's ever been since the pandemic began.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said there are currently 1,010 people in the hospital, with 194 of them in intensive care. Of those, 128 are intubated.

"The figures for people currently in hospital, people currently in ICU, and people currently intubated are all the highest recorded at any point in the pandemic so far," de Villa said.

The doctor also noted that the city is nearing the 3,000-death toll mark after 27 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 2,970.

"I ask everyone to ask themselves if we should mark this loss of life in some way more than is a milestone. And that is why I asked all of us to reflect on this terrible loss of life and on what we can do in the days and weeks ahead," de Villa said.

"COVID-19 spreads easily, in part to the extent that we make it easy. And we know how to make it difficult. Staying home, staying apart, keeping a careful distance outdoors when we're around people we don't live with, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated as soon as you can."

The doctor said it is critical that for the next few weeks to strictly follow these self-protection measures to disrupt the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a time for everyone to commit to their part, wherever it may be. There are many times when we cannot avoid one another. And there are many times we can," de Villa said.

"In consideration of all those lost to COVID-19, I ask each of us in all walks of life to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the virus."

Dr. de Villa joined CP24 to answer your questions and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccine rollout.

CP24: How is your week going?

De Villa: It continues to be a very, very busy week for us at Toronto Public Health. But certainly, also very, very busy for our health care partners who I think about regularly and all those patients who are out there in our hospital system with COVID-19 infections.

CP24: On the section 22 order you issued to control workplace outbreaks, if you've had this power, why did it take until now to get this order out?

De Villa: In public health practice, we try not to use orders until you're in circumstances where you really have to. The idea is to try to create circumstances that support people in doing the right things. But we are currently in a situation; you've seen the numbers, I've reported on them quite frequently, we've seen what's happening within our healthcare system. So really, every action that can be taken at this point in time to reduce transmission, to bring those levels down, to help preserve what we have in terms of healthcare, and to make sure that our vaccines can get out there provide that protective benefit and get to the other side of this pandemic as soon as we can. That's what we're focusing on now - taking whatever action is necessary and within our purview. Along with that, we just need employers and, frankly, every person in the city to do everything they can to help reduce transmission. And that involves those steps for self-protection and sticking to the public health measures.

READ MORE: Peel and Toronto require all businesses with 5 or more work-acquired COVID-19 cases to shut down immediately

CP24: Are you implying that the lack of aggressive action by the province forced you to issue the section 22 order?

De Villa: I wouldn't say that. I think that every partner in the system, at the local level, at the provincial level, and at the federal level, we're all really concentrating very hard and doing what we can to reduce transmission. Nobody wants the pandemic to continue. I don't think there's any question that every single level of government is interested in doing the best we can to get to the other side of this pandemic as soon as possible. I think what I am doing is really appealing to everybody that we need to all do the very best we can to get to the other side of this pandemic and to reduce transmission. So, whatever each and every one of us can do in our power, we should do. That's what we're doing at Toronto Public Health for sure.

CP24: The province has called on the federal government to implement more restrictions on international travel due to the threats of variants of concern. Today, Ottawa said they may limit travellers from India due to a variant of interest and surging cases in that country. Are you in favour of closing Pearson airport?

De Villa: I'm in favour of doing what actually the evidence supports. And I know that other jurisdictions have certainly looked at that and use that to good effect. There are lots of nuances. Each of these decisions requires a fulsome analysis of all the implications. And I actually don't have access to all that information. So, I don't think it's totally appropriate for me to render an opinion on that. But to say that, look, I think it's really important and I understand that our federal government is looking at this issue carefully. I trust that they are looking at the evidence in support and understanding all the implications. These are big decisions. And they really do require careful thought. And I trust that they're taking that analysis very seriously and doing what they need to do so that they can make the right decision.

CP24: What is your jurisdiction over federal facilities in the city like Canada Post? Earlier this month, a Canada Post facility in the east end had an outbreak. How will they be affected by your section 22 order?

De Villa: There are some complications for sure with respect to a place like Canada Post because it is under federal jurisdiction. What I would say, though, is that that doesn't change the fact that we are still here is the local public health department involved in outbreak investigation, and certainly trying to support the employer and the whole facility to get to the other side of an outbreak, to stop transmission and to bring that outbreak to resolution as soon as possible. So, what's interesting here is that I think it's beholden on all of us, including the employer, to really do the best that we can. Surely no employer or individual in our city wants to see this pandemic continue for any longer than it needs to. So, we do really rely on our partners out there in the community, whether they're employers or individuals working in those work settings, to do the very, very best they can to support infection prevention and control measures, to do things like staying home when you're sick, and for employers to support that to the greatest extent possible. That's what we really work on. And of course, we now have a section 22 order to help us – one more tool in our toolkit to get us to the other side of this pandemic sooner rather than later.

CP24: A viewer says they got their AstraZeneca first dose earlier this year but have not received a date for their second dose. But, they said, those who are getting their first dose now are getting a date for their second shot. Why is that?

De Villa: This is a program established between the province and the pharmacies, so I'm not as well-versed in this. But it's clear our pharmacy partners, I'm sure, recognize that there is a second dose that's required. And each one is working out its own method of contacting their clients in order that they get their second dose in time. I'm sure they're keeping good records and we'll get in touch. And certainly, if people have questions that they receive the first dose at a pharmacy but don't know when they're second doses, I would encourage them to call that pharmacy and have that conversation to figure these things out. I think there was a lot of emphasis on getting the program started. As you get your feet under you and your legs under you as the program launches, I'm sure the pharmacy partners are getting better and better at setting up first and second doses. And I'm sure they'd be very happy to answer questions for people because they want to make sure that people are getting the full immunization and the benefit of both doses of immunization.

CP24: Doctors and experts at the science table have said that restricting outdoor activity and sports is ineffective and has a negative impact on mental and physical health. Why are you not using your power as the medical officer of health to reverse these restrictions?

De Villa: At the local level, the powers are simply not as great as that which exists at the provincial level. I can't actually at the local level, nor can the city, as it turns out, really reverse what happens at a provincial level. That's the short version of that. But if we can talk about outdoor activity, we do encourage from a science-based perspective. Outdoors is a safer environment than indoors when it comes to preventing COVID-19 transmission. And, of course, we want people to be able to enjoy the spring-like weather. It's good to get outside, enjoy some fresh air. But still, at the end of the day, we are trying to do our best to reduce COVID-19 transmission. I just have to remind people that we are asking that people stay home and stay apart as much as possible. Yes, go out and get some physical activity and enjoy a little fresh air. Best to do that with the people with whom you live, not really to interact with others. And if you're out and about, as much as possible, keep your distance and wear a wear well-fitting mask. These are the things that we can all do to reduce the risk of sporadic COVID-19 in our communities so that we can get to the other side of this pandemic.

READ MORE: Science table comes out against COVID-19 restrictions that discourage safe outdoor activity

CP24: A viewer asks, why aren't pop-up clinics taking some appointments for people that can't start lining up early in the morning?

De Villa: There are appointments that can be booked, not at pop-up so much, but at our mass immunization clinics and clinics run by some of our other hospital partners, and as well through pharmacy. Those are the places that are more accessible to those who are interested in booking appointments. What happens with pop-up clinics is that how they have registration or how people access them is something that's done more with the guidance of the community partners because those pop-up clinics are actually meant to focus on very specific populations in very specific areas. And the community agencies who are absolutely instrumental in those clinics being a success help guide and provide that advice around what makes the most sense to meet the needs of the population that's being focused on. Many people attending those clinics are either not able or not comfortable with doing online booking or telephone booking. Hence, they tend to be drop-in registration. But there are, for sure, lots of registration or booking clinic-type options, whether it's city-run clinics, hospital-run clinics and pharmacies. I would encourage people to take advantage of the option that they're eligible for and that makes sense to their own unique circumstances and hopefully, more options will be made available as vaccine supplies start to become more voluminous and more available.

READ MORE: Residents line up overnight to get COVID-19 vaccine at pop up clinic in North York neighbourhood

CP24: A viewer says she is pregnant, lives in a hot spot, and her partner is an essential worker. She is not yet eligible to get a booking through the provincial system, and she cannot stand in line for pop-up clinics for hours. She wants to know when pregnant women will be prioritized. On Twitter, a member of the vaccine task force hinted that something may be imminent on this.

De Villa: I have heard similar rumblings and I've got to be very upfront; I haven't had a chance to hear what the specific details are or if those rumblings have come to fruition. Do stay tuned. I'm sorry. I don't have up-to-date information for you. But hopefully, we'll have something soon. And for all I know, it may already be there. I just haven't been able to catch up to the news yet.

CP24: A viewer wants to know if the interval between the two doses could be shortened, especially for seniors, when vaccine supply increases.

De Villa: The potential certainly exists for this to be impacted by more supply. And I mean, impacted in a positive way. Clearly, if there's more vaccine available and supply is not a challenge, that opens up different opportunities. We know the reason why the interval between the first and second dose was to allow for a greater proportion of the population to experience the protective benefit of the vaccine in the circumstances that we were in, which basically, that vaccine supply was limited. So, you stretch your supply further, and you provide great protection across a broader swath of the population by extending the interval between the two doses. And this was used to good effect in many other parts of the world, including the U.K., for example. But obviously, if supply is no longer an issue that allows you to start to think about, okay, how do we manage the logistics and bring second doses in sooner? So again, supply challenges need to be resolved first, and then I think we have opportunities and options to explore as a set of vaccination partners and thinking about what we might do to reduce the time delay between that first and that second.

CP24: A viewer says he is 63 years old and received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, he said he has lost faith in that vaccine and is no longer willing to take the second dose due to risks. He wants to know if it is possible to get a second dose of another vaccine.

De Villa: I'm so sorry to hear that. Because when it comes to the vaccines overall, whether we're talking about Pfizer, Moderna AstraZeneca, the ones currently available here, they have all been shown to be effective in preventing serious outcomes related to COVID-19 infection. And that's really what we're aiming for - preventing those COVID-19 infections that result in hospitalization or death. And the vaccines all work really well at this. I cannot emphasize that enough. But to answer the full question, there are some studies that are being done in respect of mixing and matching, if you will, different vaccines. Having say, one vaccine is the first dose and another one is the second dose. That is still under study. And we look forward to hearing the results of that. But in the meantime, I just can't emphasize enough - the most effective vaccine is the one that's in your arm. And when we know how much COVID-19 is out there in the community, the best thing that anybody can do is follow those self-protective measures and get a vaccine, whichever vaccine you're eligible for as soon as you're eligible for it. Just go and get that vaccine. Best thing we can do. Of course, keeping in mind the self-protection measures and following the stay-at-home order as much as possible.

CP24: A viewer wants to know the real situation in hospitals as some are spreading that ICU beds are not at full capacity.

De Villa: I don't have the specifics on that stuff. But I can tell you this. Hospitalizations have never been higher in the city. Right now, the number of people who are currently in hospital, the ones who are currently in ICU and the ones who are currently intubated, we're at highs that we've seen for the entire pandemic. We've never seen numbers as high on any of those particular indicators. And frankly, we should not tolerate that level of transmission. What we want to do is really bring those transmission rates down, focus on sticking to the stay-at-home order as much as possible, focus on the measures for self-protection, and please, get your vaccine as soon as you're eligible. These are the things we all need to do. And I think we should be aiming on lowering those numbers as quickly as possible.

CP24: Final thoughts this week?

De Villa: We're at a really, really serious point in the pandemic. So, I just asked everyone to really look at what you can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and do it. If we all act in this way, we'll get to the other side of this pandemic sooner rather than later.