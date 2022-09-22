The window for Toronto voters to register for mail-in voting ends tomorrow.

Residents who don’t want to physically go to the polls to vote, either on election day or in advance, are being allowed to mail in their ballots for the first time during a genereal municipal election in Toronto .

However, in order to do so voters need to submit an online application by 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Once the application has been approved, residents will receive a voting package in the mail with an instruction/declaration form, a ballot, a white envelope and a pre-paid postage stamp.

Mail-in ballots must be sent by Canada Post and arrive at Toronto Elections by noon on Oct. 21 to be counted.

Those sending ballots internationally are being warned that it could take five to seven business days for delivery.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at secure yellow drop boxes, which will be set up around the city.

The city says voters will have the ability to track the envelopes containing their ballot to ensure it gets to Toronto Elections on time.