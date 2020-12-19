A deadly hit-and-run in a midtown Toronto parking garage has been deemed a homicide, police said on Saturday while identifying the 52-year-old male victim.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a parking garage in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene.

On Saturday, investigators identified the victim to be Toronto resident Scott Andrew Rosen and deemed his death to be a homicide.

“Homicide investigators would like to speak to anyone who has information that may assist with this investigation, including dash cam video and security surveillance images,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 416-222-TIPS (8477).