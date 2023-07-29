A new spin on Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” is coming to Toronto.

Re-titled “Lady M (Margaret),” the piece is a deaf-led adaptation of the play that explores the feminist, angry tones of one of Shakespeare’s most affecting works. Programmed as part of SummerWorks, Toronto’s premiere incubator for new and experimental performance, “Lady M (Margaret)” is set to be theatre like audiences have never seen before.

Dawn Jani Birley, a deaf actor from Saskatchewan, plays Lady Macbeth, and in an interview with CP24 stressed the importance of arts that represent the deaf community.

“The world can be very oppressive, just because somebody doesn’t hear,” she said through an interpreter. “As a child, I could never understand why people would say I couldn’t do things just because I was deaf. I grew up in a vibrant deaf community, but I faced barriers my whole life, with people saying I couldn’t be an actor because I was deaf.”

Birley says that a move to Europe in her early 20s completely changed her perspective on theatre and what it can be for artists with disabilities.

“There was no turning back after that,” she said. “It’s my life’s calling. I want to work with both deaf and hearing actors. I’ve lived in both of those worlds, deaf and hearing, so I know it’s possible. I’m interested in an intersectional way of making theatre, rather than an ‘inclusive’ way of making theatre – I grew up in the ‘inclusive’ system, and it wasn’t very effective. But intersectionality is totally different. It’s more connected.”

Birley says that while the type of work she does is quite common in Europe, it’s still finding its feet in Canada. According to her, audiences seldom get exposed to this sort of work, which adds an extra thrill to “Lady M (Macbeth)”.

“I’m excited to see how the audience will respond to a new type of theatre,” she said. “There’s some trepidation, but there’s excitement. And as an artist, you have to take risks, right?”

According to Birley, there’s “very little” spoken dialogue in “Lady M (Margaret),” but the production has been designed with both deaf and hearing audiences in mind.

“You’re primarily seeing the world through our eyes, and our face, and our bodies,” she said. “That’s how we’re able to tell the story…I really want to make sure that Shakespeare can be vibrant and alive for deaf people. The stories are so timely, and timeless. They’re so applicable in modern day. I want people to be able to see Shakespeare through the eyes of ASL, and deaf people.”

“Lady M (Margaret)” runs at SummerWorks Aug. 5 – Aug. 12.