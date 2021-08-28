A man who was found without vital signs in a Long Branch intersection was the victim of a homicide, police say.

The 23-year-old man, since identified as Toronto resident Adrian Hurley, was found in the vicinity of Thirty Ninth Street and James Street just south of Lake Shore Boulevard at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police had initially only described his death as a suspicious but in a news release issued late Saturday afternoon investigators confirmed that Hurley died from gunshot wounds and was the victim of a homicide.

They are asking anyone who may have dashcam or security camera footage to contact them.

No information about potential suspects has been released so far.

Hurley is Toronto’s 52nd homicide victim of 2021.