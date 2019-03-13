Death of female found inside Pelham Park home now ruled a homicide: police
Ambulances are parked outside Pelham Park Gardens where the discovery of a deceased female was found on March 13, 2019.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:03AM EDT
Police say the death of a female found at a home in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning has now been ruled a homicide.
Officers were called to a home on Pelham Park Gardens, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road, for a suspicious death at 2:54 a.m.
A female victim was located by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.
The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.
Police say they are currently speaking with a “person of interest” in the case but would not say if any arrests have been made.
This is Toronto’s 13th homicide of 2019.