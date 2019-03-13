

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say the death of a female found at a home in Pelham Park early Wednesday morning has now been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on Pelham Park Gardens, located in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road, for a suspicious death at 2:54 a.m.

A female victim was located by officers and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

Police say they are currently speaking with a “person of interest” in the case but would not say if any arrests have been made.

This is Toronto’s 13th homicide of 2019.