

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The death of a male found in a Mississauga park on Tuesday morning is being treated as suspicious, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the area Sheridan Park Drive and Erin Mills Parkway at around 8:15 a.m. and discovered the body of a male in a nearby park.

While investigators have not yet released the cause of death, police are treating the incident as “suspicious,” Sgt. Josh Colley told CP24.

“The way that he was found and just the circumstances that are around it, that is just going to be all part of the investigation,” Const. Bally Saini said at the scene. “We have our 11 Division criminal investigation bureau that is investigating this currently.”

The age of the deceased has not yet been released but police say they have identified the male and are in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

“We are urging anybody that might have any information to contact Peel Regional Police,” Saini said.