The death of a man who was found unconscious in a Hamilton residence on Saturday evening has been deemed a homicide.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police said an autopsy had revealed that 46-year-old David Fugler was killed, but they did not disclose the cause of his death.

Hamilton paramedics found Fugler unconscious in his room when they responded to a medical incident at 36 Queen Street South, just south of Main Street West, on Aug. 3.

Police said the 46-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

“David’s family has been informed of the investigation and has requested privacy during this difficult time,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

“David was a beloved son, brother, and friend.”

Police said firearms were not involved in the incident, and the victim was not previously known to them.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

Police said homicide investigators are on the scene and will maintain a presence in the area throughout the day.

“Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and will be in the area over the next couple of days, speaking to witnesses and collecting video,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.