Halton police have officially deemed the death of a 91-year-old man who was found outside an Oakville retirement home Saturday to be a homicide.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Church and Allan streets, north of Lakeshore Road East at around 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 24.

A man was found on the sidewalk with obvious trauma to his chest. Crews tried to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene. Police said at the time that his death was considered suspicious.

Police identified him Sunday as Edmund Ferrari of Oakville.

Following the results of an autopsy on Monday, police said that his death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators have released images of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area shortly before Ferrari was discovered.

The vehicle is described as a newer model four-door, dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf. It was last seen travelling southbound on Allan Street before turning right to go westbound on Lakeshore Road.

The driver is described as a black male between 30 and 40 years of age, with an average build, and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black, long-sleeved hoodie and black pants that may have had a reflective or fluorescent stripe.

On Monday police urged anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators.

“Dash cam footage from downtown Oakville on the afternoon of Saturday, August 24 will assist the Halton Regional Police Service in piecing together what led to the tragic death of 91 y.o. Edmund Ferrari," Det. Darren Kellerman said ina release. "Even if you think the dash cam video you have might not be of assistance to us, we urge you to bring it forward to our team so we can review it.”