The death of a woman who was found with significant injuries at a park in Etobicoke Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were initially called to King's Mill Park just before 11 a.m. after a woman called them for help because "she was in crisis."

Duty Insp. Andy Singh said when officers arrived, they found a woman in her 60s without vital signs and pronounced dead.

"At this time, I'm not going to comment on the mechanism of the injuries. But once we've had an opportunity with autopsies, that will be forthcoming," he said.

Singh believes the incident occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. when the woman was walking in one of the trails.

"We're still investigating what the possible motive of this could have been whether the perpetrator had any relationship to the victim," Singh said.

"We don't know those answers yet."

Singh said they don't have any suspect information at this time.

When asked about a vehicle towed by a police tow truck from the scene, Sigh said it is related to the investigation but won't specify at this time.

"But again, I'm certain that once we have a better understanding of the timelines, and we've had an opportunity to look into what the motive could have possibly have been here, that will be forthcoming," he said.

Singh noted that the investigation will continue through the night. A further search will be conducted Saturday morning.

"Our forensics are working in the park. We have significant resources here that are not only canvassing the area, but we're looking for any information," he said.

Singh is appealing to anyone who was at the park at the time of the incident to contact them.

"What I asked for is as people were walking through the park, that if they saw anybody, whether they heard cries for help or if they saw somebody that didn't fit into the park here, to get in touch with us we need that information."