

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The death of a woman found suffering from serious injuries inside a home in the city's Harbord Village neighbourhood on Sunday has now been ruled a homicide.

Police were called to a residence near Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street at around 2:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

Investigators say two people were inside the home when the woman sustained serious injuries to her head.

She was transported to hospital but later died.

Police initially said the woman’s death was suspicious but confirmed Monday that investigators now believe she was the victim of homicide.

She has been identified as 51-year-old Julie Berman, of Toronto.

A man was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the incident.

Colin Harnack, a 29-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall later this morning.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.